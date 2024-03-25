Weta chiefs and residents issue 14-day ultimatum for resolution of chieftaincy dispute

The ultimatum is intended to prompt action for a solution to the prolonged dispute

The chiefs and residents of Weta in the Volta Region have given a 14-day ultimatum to the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, as well as the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, to resolve a longstanding chieftaincy dispute in the area.

The ultimatum is intended to prompt action for a solution to the prolonged dispute that has afflicted the community, hindering development initiatives and straining the social fabric of the area.



Torgbui Ashiagbor IV, the Dusifiaga of the Weta Traditional area, representing the Chiefs of Weta, expressed the community's stance.

In an interview on JoyNews, he stated, "We, the Chiefs and people of Weta, have reached a breaking point. Our community has suffered for too many years due to this unresolved chieftaincy dispute. It is time for concrete action to restore peace and progress in our beloved town."



"We are giving the authorities a clear timeline of 14 days to initiate meaningful discussions and come up with a plan of action. Should this timeline pass without substantial progress, we will have no choice but to explore other avenues to have our voices heard," Torgbui Ashiagbor IV added.



The people of Weta, known for their rich cultural heritage and unwavering sense of community, have long yearned for stability and unity under a recognized traditional authority.



It is hoped that this ultimatum will serve as a catalyst for constructive dialogue and pave the way for a resolution that benefits all stakeholders involved.