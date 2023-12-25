Where are you going to get the money? - Mahama asked after promise to pay assembly members allowance

Yaw Preko, the Deputy Director of Communications at the Presidency, has questioned John Mahama, the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on how he plans to obtain the funds to pay assembly members.

Former President Mahama has promised to pay assembly members allowances if elected as president in the 2024 elections.



“Assembly members carry a great responsibility and so if I’m elected president, we will pay them allowances to help them carry out the duties that they have been elected for...Until we get our decentralization right, Ghana is not going to go anywhere and so we are going to take it seriously”.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' Yaw Preko said: "We know your track record; so where are you going to get the money to pay the Assembly members? Ghanaians should not be deceived..."

Listen to him in the video below:



