While Farmers are crying; he is doing ‘we won’t hand over’ – Mahama flays Agric Minister

Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticized the Agriculture Minister, Bryan Acheampong, for focusing on political rhetoric rather than addressing the serious issue of wilting maize crops in northern Ghana due to an eight-week drought.

Mahama, speaking at a youth rally in Accra, urged the minister to prioritize strategies to secure food supplies during the lean season, highlighting the struggles of farmers in regions like Bono, Savana, and the Northern Region.



Acheampong, in contrast, had used a rally platform to assert that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) would retain power in the 2024 elections by any means necessary.

These comments have sparked widespread condemnation from civil society and political observers, who call for a reduction in inflammatory language.



