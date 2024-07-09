News

White House fights back against doubts on Biden fitness

Biden 231 Joe Biden, President of the United States of America

Tue, 9 Jul 2024 Source: BBC

President Joe Biden, 81, has addressed concerns about his mental fitness, challenging doubters to either support him or contest his candidacy.

He called into a cable news show, asserting, "I am not going anywhere." During a tense press conference, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre denied speculation about Biden having Parkinson's disease.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor confirmed Biden's health, with no signs of neurological disorders. Biden urged Democratic unity against Trump, emphasizing his confidence in winning.

Despite some congressional Democrats urging Biden to step aside, others, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, rallied around him, affirming his candidacy for the upcoming election.

Source: BBC