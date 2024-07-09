White House fights back against doubts on Biden fitness

Joe Biden, President of the United States of America

Source: BBC

President Joe Biden, 81, has addressed concerns about his mental fitness, challenging doubters to either support him or contest his candidacy.

He called into a cable news show, asserting, "I am not going anywhere." During a tense press conference, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre denied speculation about Biden having Parkinson's disease.



Dr. Kevin O'Connor confirmed Biden's health, with no signs of neurological disorders. Biden urged Democratic unity against Trump, emphasizing his confidence in winning.

Despite some congressional Democrats urging Biden to step aside, others, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, rallied around him, affirming his candidacy for the upcoming election.



