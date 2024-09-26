News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Why ECG MD Dubik Mahama resigned revealed

ECGScreenshot 2024 09 26 081620.png Samuel Dubik Mahama

Thu, 26 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Samuel Dubik Mahama, Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has resigned after two years in office.

His resignation letter cited personal reasons and gave two weeks' notice.

However, insider reports reveal internal conflicts and resistance to his anti-corruption initiatives, which were introduced in collaboration with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mahama’s push to use digitalization tools for revenue collection clashed with some ECG staff, who reportedly undermined his efforts.

Despite the challenges, Mahama is credited with strengthening ECG’s revenue collection.

Intense lobbying is now underway to find his replacement.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com