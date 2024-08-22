News

Why Health Workers refuse postings to Elubo Government Hospital

Image 100 Edited.png Health workers have declined postings to Elubo Government Hospital in the Jomoro district

Thu, 22 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Health workers have declined postings to Elubo Government Hospital in the Jomoro district due to its distance from Elubo township.

Health workers have declined postings to Elubo Government Hospital in the Jomoro district due to its distance from Elubo township. Hospital administrator George Baffour Akowuah cited lack of accommodation and transportation as key issues, with staff struggling to find housing or secure landlords willing to accept long-term rent payments.



