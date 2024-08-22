Why Health Workers refuse postings to Elubo Government Hospital

Health workers have declined postings to Elubo Government Hospital in the Jomoro district

Source: Mynewsgh

Health workers have declined postings to Elubo Government Hospital in the Jomoro district due to its distance from Elubo township.

Health workers have declined postings to Elubo Government Hospital in the Jomoro district due to its distance from Elubo township. Hospital administrator George Baffour Akowuah cited lack of accommodation and transportation as key issues, with staff struggling to find housing or secure landlords willing to accept long-term rent payments.





Read full article