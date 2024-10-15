Why I beat two of my Church members – Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson speaks

Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun

Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun, General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, has admitted to physically confronting two church members who insulted him.

In an interview on Kingdom FM, he explained that growing up in Takoradi's Amanfrom-Main Spain, he often struggled with anger and had a history of fighting.



Despite being a man of God, he reacted violently but later apologized to the members, assuring them it wouldn't happen again.

He cautioned people not to assume he wouldn't defend himself just because of his religious role, warning against hiding behind social media to insult him.



