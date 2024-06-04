Why I recorded Godfred Dame – Richard Jakpa confesses

Richard Jakpa

Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ongoing ambulance procurement trial, has defended his decision to secretly record a private conversation with the Attorney-General (A-G), Godfred Yeboah Dame.

He claimed the recording was to provide evidence that the A-G was prosecuting innocent people. Jakpa challenged anyone claiming the tape was doctored to produce the original.



He explained that his lawyer's strategy guided the handling of the audio and emphasized the need for justice.

Jakpa also alleged that the A-G sought his assistance to implicate the first accused, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.



The A-G's office responded, stating they never sought cooperation from the accused.



