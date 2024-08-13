Why I was scared during the NPP Presidential Primaries – Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu expressed fears of internal divisions within the NPP ahead of its Presidential Primaries, despite being confident of Dr. Bawumia's victory.

He had advocated for a consensus, proposing an Alan-Bawumia ticket to avoid potential rifts and strengthen the party’s chances in the 2024 elections.



However, his suggestion, presented to party elders, was not adopted as multiple candidates pursued the flagbearer position.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu emphasized that his proposal aimed at unity, not sidelining other contenders.



