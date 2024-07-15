Why I won’t volunteer info on Ahmed Suale’s death to police – A Plus

Kwame Obeng Asare

Kwame Obeng Asare, a social commentator, has refused to provide information on Ahmed Suale's murder to the Ghana Police Service without security guarantees.

Citing past betrayals, Asare recounted an incident where he shared a lead about police misconduct, only to have his identity exposed to the informant, compromising his safety.



Asare demands protection before disclosing any details.

Ahmed Suale, an investigative journalist with Tiger Eye P.I., was assassinated in Accra on January 16, 2019, in what is believed to be a contract killing.



Read full article