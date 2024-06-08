News

News
Why NDC's Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor has been arrested

Phyllis Naa Koryo Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor

Sat, 8 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, an aspiring parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senya East constituency, was arrested and detained by the police on June 7, 2024.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live