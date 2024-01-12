Why a Belgian? - Cheddar explains movement’s decision to choose Shalimar as spokesperson

Nana Kwame Bediako (L), Shalimar Abbuisi (R)

The Leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has shared the challenges he encountered in securing a Ghanaian spokesperson for the group.

According to him, despite making efforts to engage various Ghanaians, none were willing to openly represent the New Force Movement, opting instead to maintain anonymity.



In an interview with TV3 on January 11, 2024, Cheddar explained that the hesitancy of Ghanaians to step forward openly compelled him to appoint Shalimar Abbuisi, a Belgian national, as the spokesperson for the New Force.



He acknowledged that while some Ghanaians initially expressed interest, they eventually withdrew, potentially due to fear.



"In the beginning of the New Force with the mask and everything, we have been speaking to people, so many people have joined us. But, today I want to tell the nation that we tried so many people to be the spokesperson, but they were all scared and didn't want to use their faces," he said.



Bediako stated that the persons they approached might have been reluctant due to the perception that he was not in a position of influence.



Regarding the Belgian, who faced repatriation by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), the New Force Movement leader clarified that she had been in Ghana for over three years, working with Accra-based GH One television and also as a model, without encountering any immigration issues until she became the spokesperson for the New Force Movement.

He revealed that he met her through Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, during a donation event for flood victims in Mepe in the Volta Region.



NW/OGB



