Why is Ghana poor? - Prof Kobby Mensah asks

Prof Kobby Mensah, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, has indicated that he does not understand why Ghana is a poor country given the natural resources that the country has.
In a post shared on X on Friday, January 12, 2024, Prof Mensah said that unlike some African countries, Ghana has not seen a civil war but majority of its citizens are impoverished.
He stated that Ghana has not seen any major natural disaster like the Tsunami in Japan but the country is still poor.
He said that it is unconscionable that Ghana is a poor country.
“There is no sense in our poverty. We haven’t been at war before as Liberia has, we don’t face natural disasters as Japan does, we haven’t been in a social crisis before.
“So why are we poor, Ghana? There is no sensible reason why we are poor, really! Hmm!!!” the academic wrote.
Read his post below:
There is no sense in our poverty. We haven’t been at war before as Liberia has, we don’t face natural disasters as Japan does, we haven’t been in a soecial crisis before. So why are we poor, Ghana? There is no sensible reason why we are poor, really! Hmm!!! #pumpup ????????— Prof. Kobby Mensah (@thePOE_T) January 12, 2024
BAI/OGB
You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
- VAT on Electricity: Ofori-Atta can’t manage Ghana’s economic recovery – Jantuah
- Agriculture remains short of 10% allocation target
- Falling inflation masking workers' diminished purchasing power
- Data collection for 2024 IBES starts January 15 – GSS
- BoG's measures get results as inflation drops to 23.2%
- Read all related articles