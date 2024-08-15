Why is mpox an emergency again, and how worried should I be?

The emergency declaration aims to boost global support and resources

Source: Reuters

Mpox is an emergency again due to a severe outbreak in Congo, with over 27,000 cases and 1,100 deaths.

The disease is spreading more rapidly, including a new, concerning strain. While mpox is serious, affecting vulnerable populations, it’s not as easily spread as COVID-19.



While it’s important to address, effective treatments and preventive measures are available.



