Why is mpox an emergency again, and how worried should I be?

News
Thu, 15 Aug 2024 Source: Reuters
Mpox is an emergency again due to a severe outbreak in Congo, with over 27,000 cases and 1,100 deaths.
The disease is spreading more rapidly, including a new, concerning strain. While mpox is serious, affecting vulnerable populations, it’s not as easily spread as COVID-19.
The emergency declaration aims to boost global support and resources.
While it’s important to address, effective treatments and preventive measures are available.
