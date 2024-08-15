News

Why is mpox an emergency again, and how worried should I be?

Screenshot 2024 08 15 130949.png The emergency declaration aims to boost global support and resources

Thu, 15 Aug 2024 Source: Reuters

Mpox is an emergency again due to a severe outbreak in Congo, with over 27,000 cases and 1,100 deaths.

The disease is spreading more rapidly, including a new, concerning strain. While mpox is serious, affecting vulnerable populations, it’s not as easily spread as COVID-19.

The emergency declaration aims to boost global support and resources.

While it’s important to address, effective treatments and preventive measures are available.

Source: Reuters