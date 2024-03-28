WiLDAF Ghana, others call for implementation of gender policies in key sectors

The workshop aims to challenge the marginalization of women and girls

Gender-based civil society organizations, spearheaded by Women In Law and Development in Africa (WiLDAF), have urged the government and relevant stakeholders to promptly implement policies aimed at addressing gender disparities in the mining, petroleum, and cocoa value chain sectors.

The organization emphasizes that the implementation of these policies is crucial in tackling challenges such as poverty and vulnerabilities experienced by women in these sectors.



Data from the International Labour Organization (ILO) in 2024 revealed that women's participation in the labor force in Ghana stands at 65 percent, compared to 72 percent for men. The majority of these women are employed in the informal sector, often balancing work with domestic responsibilities.



In light of these statistics, gender-based civil society organizations are advocating for targeted policies to create a conducive environment for women's participation in the mining, petroleum, and cocoa value chains.

During a breakfast meeting themed "Inspiring Inclusion in the Mining, Petroleum, and Cocoa Value Chains," Kofi Asare, the Executive Director of Eduwatch Africa, emphasized the importance of these value chains in generating employment and wealth. He stressed that achieving gender equality at all levels of these sectors requires a significant representation of women, starting from the lower ranks.



Lois Aduamoah Addo, the Programs Manager at WiLDAF Ghana, highlighted capacity building and skills development as essential strategies to encourage more women to pursue traditionally male-dominated roles in these sectors. She emphasized the need to engage regulatory bodies within the petroleum, cocoa, and mining sectors to promote opportunities for women's participation.



The workshop, attended by over ten civil society organizations, aims to challenge the marginalization of women and girls, advocating for their equal participation across all sectors to contribute meaningfully to the country's economic development.