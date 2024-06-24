Wildlife conservation: Rangers at Mole National Park arrest poacher

Mole National Park, Ghana's largest wildlife reserve, attracts about 18,000 tourists annually

The management of Mole National Park in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region has strongly warned local residents against poaching, following the arrest of 45-year-old Adams Abass.

Despite numerous arrests and community engagements, poaching remains prevalent, endangering wildlife and threatening the park's ecosystem.



Law Enforcement Officer Alfred Kofi Bara emphasized the risk of extinction for rare species and the negative impact on tourism. He assured continued protection efforts and strict enforcement against poachers.

Mole National Park, Ghana's largest wildlife reserve, attracts about 18,000 tourists annually and is crucial to the nation's tourism sector, which contributed GH¢12,573.3 million in 2017.



