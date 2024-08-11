With my election prowess, 85% vote target in Ashanti Region is achievable – NAPO

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Source: 3news

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate of the NPP presidential candidate, has expressed strong confidence that the party can secure 85% of the presidential vote in the Ashanti Region in the upcoming election.

Speaking at the launch of the NPP campaign team in the region, he highlighted the party's past electoral successes, infrastructure projects, and road developments as key factors.

Dr. Prempeh emphasized that with Dr. Bawumia as the presidential candidate, combined with a vigorous door-to-door campaign, the NPP will achieve this target despite any local dissatisfaction.



