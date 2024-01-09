Without jobs we shall serve as ‘slaves to the others’ – Dr Kofi Amoah

Dr Kofi Amoah is a businessman and an economist

Businessman and philanthropist Dr Kofi Amoah has once again re-echoed the importance Ghanaian and African governments must attach to job creation if the full potential of the country and the continent is to be achieved.

He said without a clear-cut, feasible policy, Ghana and other African countries will become slaves to the others.



Using his vast experiences which span different sectors of the economy and his extensive business dealings in and outside of Africa, Citizen Kofi as he is affably called said there is no formula for success without the vital ingredient of jobs for the masses.



In an extensive write-up on his official and verified X (formally Twitter) account, Citizen Kofi espoused that “In the economically and socially successful and well-organized parts of the world, “JOBS” are their “gods”.



He furthered that, ‘Creativity, innovations, inventions etc emerge from jobs and workplaces And because of this people respect and cherish their jobs, and hence: JOBS are their gods for money, purpose, adventure, essence!”



Dr Amoah has for some time now been spearheading a campaign to let the government shift focus from excessive borrowing which goes into the construction of flyovers which are sadly executed by foreigners and rather give priority to creating meaningful, well-paying jobs for the citizens.



Citizen Kofi’s admonishment is timely considering the huge unemployment and under-employment facing their Ghanaian youth.



This phenomenon has led to droves and droves of Ghanaian youth leaving the shores of the country to seek greener pastures.



Titled “THE WEALTH OF NATIONS, THE POVERTY OF SOME,” Dr Kofi Amoah’s expositions assert that his theory about the importance of jobs is a tried and tested path which has brought success to many countries.

“And the citizens of these nations, through and due to the practice of this ideology of “JOBS AS gODS” shall become the bedrock upon which, and from which, the continuous generation of the science, technology and new improved knowledge for doing things in all areas of the human imagination and endeavours shall emanate and they will drive the affairs and living architecture of the human race The nations who lie outside this sphere shall serve as “slaves to the others” and even their God-given natural resources shall be “pillaged” for a pittance and used to advance the interests of the civilized and rich nations of the world.”



Read his full write up below



THE WEALTH OF NATIONS



THE POVERTY OF SOME



After several years of living life



After studying in small and large universities



After working in several companies, large and small



After traveling the world over

After starting and operating companies, some failing, others succeeding



After interacting closely with several people from several countries



After tasting delicious foods of the rich and not so rich



After doing business across many countries in Africa and a few countries in the world



I HAVE OBSERVED AND COME TO A CONCLUSION AT THIS POINT IN MY LIFE WHICH I WANT TO SHARE, ESPECIALLY TO MY BELOVED AFRICANS, AND HOPE IT WOULD BE CONSIDERED … I Hope!



In the economically and socially successful and well-organized parts of the world,



“JOBS” are their “gods”



By this I mean, that most people have jobs to go to or to engage them as the medium thru which they live their lives, earn income to support themselves and their families but most importantly their job or workplace may be connected to their dreams, interest, training or passion and serves as the vehicle that gives meaning, excitement or adventure to their lives…

Creativity, innovations, inventions etc emerge from jobs and workplaces



And because of this people respect and cherish their jobs, and hence:



JOBS are their gods for money, purpose, adventure, essence!



They have made JOBS the nuts and bolts of the economy that function to create the wealth (not paper money but money as the means of exchange for the goods and services in housing, education, health, transportation, entertainment etc, ie in all areas needed and necessary for civilized living)



And this availability of wealth pushes the progress for individuals, their communities and their country



And by the strict adherence to this simple, time-tested and universal principle in all the civilized and advanced countries of the world, any new nation, former colony or not,who embraces, adheres and practices this simple but powerful human ideology, whether capitalist, socialist or communist… or another form, shall also thrive!



And the citizens of these nations, through and due to the practice of this ideology of “JOBS AS gODS” shall become the bedrock upon which, and from which, the continuous generation of the science, technology and new improved knowledge for doing things in all areas of the human imagination and endeavour shall emanate and they will drive the affairs and living architecture of the human race



The nations who lie outside this sphere shall serve as “slaves to the others” and even their God-given natural resources shall be “pillaged” for pittance and used to advance the interests of the civilized and rich nations of the world

AND THIS, FRANKLY, SEEMS TO BE THE LAW OF NATURE AS PASSED DOWN BY THE CREATOR WHO HIMSELF ENJOYS AND APPLAUDS WORK AND ABHORS LAZINESS



And therefore, the enormous endowment of Africa in people and resources will continue to be pillaged in diverse ways through ingenious and not-so-ingenious ways by others UNTIL AFRICA ALSO EMBRACES, ADHERES TO AND PRACTICES THE UNIVERSAL FREE-FOR-ALL IDEOLOGY OF



JOBS as gods …



So Africans must do everything in their power towards this and you too shall rise up and be counted among the great and civilized nations of the world ????????.





THE WEALTH OF NATIONS

THE POVERTY OF SOME



After several years of living life

After studying in small and large universities

After working in several companies, large and small

After traveling the world over

After starting and operating companies, some failing, others succeeding… pic.twitter.com/2xFeYJ84nB — CitizenKofi (@amoah_citizen) January 6, 2024

KOD