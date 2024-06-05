Witness-coaching Attorney-General seeks refuge in God

Godfred Dame, Attorney General

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has responded to a leaked audio tape that surfaced, showing him allegedly coaching a witness in the controversial defective ambulance case.

Dame has expressed confidence in overcoming "traps set for him" and emphasized that righteousness will prevail over evil.



He has faced accusations of misconduct, judge-shopping, and bias in the case involving Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni and Seidu Agongo.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) released the audio, questioning Dame's suitability as Attorney General and leader of the Ghana Bar.

Richard Jakpa, the third accused, justified recording the conversation, stating it was evidence of Dame's attempt to prosecute innocent people.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) claimed the tape is doctored, while Jakpa challenged them to produce the original audio.



The case continued with applications for a mistrial and striking out charges.



Read full article