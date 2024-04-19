Woman arrested for alleged abduction of 13-month-old in Walewale

The police is still investigating the alleged incident

The West Mamprusi Police Command apprehended Abdulai Zalia, a 27-year-old woman, on Thursday, April 18, in Walewale, North East Region, for reportedly abducting a 13-month-old baby.

According to reports, the infant's mother discovered her child missing upon the return of the father, who found the baby absent from the house where the mother had left her asleep in an open area.



Upon being alerted, the police swiftly intervened, with the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) successfully apprehending Zalia on the same day and recovering the missing child from her possession.

Insiders familiar with the matter disclosed that Zalia, originally from Nalerigu, has a history of mental health issues and minor theft incidents in the vicinity.



Authorities have confirmed that the incident is currently under investigation.