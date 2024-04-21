Woman battling for life after husband allegedly douses her with acid, killing infant daughter

The incident resulted in the death of their nine-month-old daughter

A 29-year-old woman, Philomina Owusu, is battling for her life after her husband, Enoch Mensah, 35, allegedly doused her with acid, resulting in a tragic incident that claimed the life of their nine-month-old daughter.

The distressing event unfolded in Gomoa Pomadze, located in the Central Region of Ghana.



According to reports, the couple had been embroiled in ongoing conflicts, primarily revolving around financial struggles and the looming threat of eviction due to unpaid rent. On Wednesday, April 17, 2024, Enoch, evidently enraged with Philomina, deceived her into accompanying him to a purported new residence, only to unleash the vicious acid attack.



Philomina's desperate cries for help prompted Enoch to flee the scene, leaving behind his severely injured wife and their deceased infant daughter. Philomina is currently in critical condition, receiving medical treatment at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, while authorities intensify efforts to apprehend her assailant.

Details emerging from the investigation shed light on the couple's tumultuous relationship, with financial woes, particularly concerning rent payments, serving as a significant source of discord. The couple faced eviction due to their inability to meet their rental obligations, exacerbating tensions between them.



