News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Woman killed in Manchester triple stabbing named as Alberta Obinim

Skynews Alberta Obinim Manchester 6661006 Alberta Obinim

Mon, 19 Aug 2024 Source: news.sky.com

A 43-year-old woman named Alberta Obinim was fatally stabbed in Manchester on Sunday night.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two other people, a 17-year-old girl and a 64-year-old man, were also seriously injured.

Police believe the suspect knew the victims and are treating it as an isolated incident.

Community members expressed shock and grief over the loss, describing Ms. Obinim as a beloved figure.

Police are investigating and have increased patrols in the area.

Read full article

Source: news.sky.com