Woman stranded in Tarkwa after meeting TikTok acquaintance

Tarkwa

A woman hailing from Ashaiman shares a harrowing experience after embarking on a journey to meet a TikTok acquaintance, only to find herself stranded in Tarkwa, facing unexpected challenges.

Preferring anonymity, the woman narrates her ordeal, revealing that she borrowed transportation funds to meet a man she had communicated with for a mere two months on TikTok.



Upon the man's insistence for a face-to-face meeting, he urged her to travel from Ashaiman to Tarkwa, promising reimbursement upon her arrival.



However, upon reaching Tarkwa and rendezvousing with the man at a predetermined hotel, the situation spiraled unexpectedly. When the woman requested sustenance, the man abruptly vanished, leaving her marooned and unsupported in an unfamiliar locale.

Feeling abandoned and vulnerable, the woman now seeks aid from the public to facilitate her safe return home, underscoring the cautionary tale surrounding meeting strangers from online platforms and the imperative of exercising vigilance and discretion, particularly when arranging encounters with unfamiliar individuals.



