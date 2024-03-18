Women call for improved WASH facilities in Upper East Region

A group of 42 women from various districts and municipalities participated in the event

Women attending a forum have urged both government and NGOs to step up efforts in providing water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities in underserved communities in the Upper East Region.

They highlighted the lack of WASH infrastructure in schools, health facilities, and communities as a longstanding barrier to tackling sanitation-related diseases.



The call for action, according to Graphic Online, was made during an event organized by WaterAid Ghana to mark International Women’s Day in Bolgatanga.



A group of 42 women from various districts and municipalities participated in the event, representing communities facing WASH challenges.

Rose Anabiolie Adzuik, a participant from the Bilinsa community in the Builsa North Municipality, lamented the absence of WASH facilities in schools and health centers. Despite efforts by NGOs, she emphasized the need for more concerted action to address the gap and improve living conditions for residents.



Anabiolie highlighted the daily struggles of women and children who must fetch water from distant sources, often queuing for long periods. She stressed the indignity of open defecation due to the lack of toilet facilities and called for urgent solutions.



Janet Yogibania from Wuru in the Kassena Nankana Municipality shared concerns about inadequate boreholes leading to tragic accidents, including the deaths of children drowning in the Tono Dam. She urged the government to prioritize the construction of more boreholes to prevent further loss of life and ensure access to safe water sources.