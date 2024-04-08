Women in TVET encouraged to pursue lucrative welding industry

Skilled individuals can earn up to $500 a day

Panelists at the Women in Technical, Vocational, and Education Training (TVET) Conference 2024 emphasized the potential for women to earn up to $500 a day in the welding industry, urging them to prioritize skills development for industry relevance.

They also called on the government to increase funding for TVET to attract more women to traditionally male-dominated fields.



According to a Graphic Online report, the panelists, including engineer Madina Adams, beauty and wellness specialist Michelle Dassah, welder Joyce Awuitor Asamoah, and engineering trainee Constance Sogar, made these remarks during the International Women’s Day celebration in Accra.



The event's theme was "Harnessing Innovation and Technology to Create Opportunities for Women in TVET."



Ms. Dassah highlighted the success stories of women exporting large quantities of shea butter daily, urging others to ensure their products meet international standards for greater market access.



Mrs. Adams called for better-equipped training centers and increased collaboration between these centers and the technical industry.



Mrs. Asamoah highlighted the lucrative welding industry, where skilled individuals can earn up to $500 a day, and Ms. Sogar encouraged women to remain focused and continuously develop their skills during training.

Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, the Director-General of CTVET, encouraged young girls to consider TVET for its numerous opportunities in the technical industry. He stressed the importance of skills development and career advancement in the current technological era, noting that acquiring technical skills is a step in the right direction.



Dr. Constance Awinpoka Akurugu, a Senior Lecturer in Sociology and Gender Studies at the University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS), called for policy makers to develop policies that address discrimination against women in the industry.



She also emphasized the need for increased awareness of technical skills among women and advocated for the active implementation of the Labour Act to support women in TVET.



Selorm Alfred Betepe, a Team Lead at Selo Art Group, highlighted the viability and profitability of the metal and steel fabrication industry. He noted that technological advancements have made it easier for women to enter this field, with machines available to facilitate metal fabrication.



He encouraged women to pursue further education in steel fabrication to gain certifications in areas such as project management, quality control, or entrepreneurship.