Women’s Dev’t Bank will make women financially independent – Awuah Darko

Kwame Awuah Darko of the NDC has urged voters in the Ashanti Region to shift their support from the NPP to the NDC.

Speaking at a rally in Manhyia South, he praised the party for reducing NPP votes in 2020 and encouraged supporters to push harder for John Mahama and parliamentary candidate Amonu Gyemfua.



He highlighted Mahama’s plans to support women in business, including the creation of a Women’s Development Bank.

Other NDC leaders called for focus on the election, criticizing NPP members and promising improvements in infrastructure and tackling unemployment if elected.



