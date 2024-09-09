News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Women’s Dev’t Bank will make women financially independent – Awuah Darko

AwauahdScreenshot 2024 09 09 085434.png Kwame Awuah Darko highlighted Mahama’s plans to support women

Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Kwame Awuah Darko of the NDC has urged voters in the Ashanti Region to shift their support from the NPP to the NDC.

Speaking at a rally in Manhyia South, he praised the party for reducing NPP votes in 2020 and encouraged supporters to push harder for John Mahama and parliamentary candidate Amonu Gyemfua.

He highlighted Mahama’s plans to support women in business, including the creation of a Women’s Development Bank.

Other NDC leaders called for focus on the election, criticizing NPP members and promising improvements in infrastructure and tackling unemployment if elected.

Read full article

Source: starrfm.com.gh