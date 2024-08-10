Wontumi’s disrespect towards women is not surprising; it’s a hallmark of the NPP – NDC communicator

Benewaa Gyasi

Benewaa Gyasi, an NDC communications team member, has sharply criticized Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Bosiako (Wontumi) for his continuous derogatory remarks about Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, the NDC’s vice-presidential candidate.

Gyasi condemned Wontumi for targeting a prominent woman with disrespectful comments, highlighting Prof.



Naana’s significant achievements, including being Ghana’s first female Vice Chancellor.

She urged women to unite against such misogyny and accused the NPP of a broader pattern of disrespect towards women.



Gyasi emphasized the NDC’s commitment to gender inclusivity, contrasting it with the NPP’s record.



Read full article