Wontumi wades into Otumfuo–Dormaahene rift; slams Mahama for allegedly dividing Chiefs

Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi)

Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), has urged Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, to prioritize unity and stability in Ghana amid tensions involving former President John Mahama's alleged interference in chieftaincy matters.

Wontumi emphasized that Dormaahene should not compare himself to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and should focus on strengthening chieftaincy.

He criticized Dormaahene for supporting individuals who publicly insult others and accused Mahama of creating divisions among chiefs, allegedly funding attacks against Asanteman through media personalities like Kevin Taylor.



