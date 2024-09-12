Work harder to get credible Bawumia elected as President – Awuku to NPP volunteers

Volunteers have been actively engaging with the public to bolster Bawumia's campaign

Former NPP National Organiser and current NLA Director General, Samuel Awuku, has urged party volunteers to vigorously promote Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s candidacy for the December 7, 2024 election.

Addressing the NPP Sweepers in Accra on September 11, Awuku emphasized Dr. Bawumia’s credibility and incorruptibility as key reasons for his suitability as President.



Spokesperson Miracles Aboagye echoed the call for increased support, highlighting ongoing campaigns featuring NPP achievements and Bawumia’s proposed solutions, such as improved healthcare and youth training programs.

Volunteers have been actively engaging with the public to bolster Bawumia's campaign.



Read full article