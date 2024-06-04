World Bank has recorded KIA E-Gate project as ‘complete and successful’ – Bright Simons reveals

Kotoka International Airport

Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa, has expressed concern that the World Bank may have funded the Kotoka International Airport E-Gate project twice, despite the project not being implemented yet.

He claimed that if the government used any Ghanaian funds for the project, it would be a brazen abuse of World Bank money.

The World Bank has reportedly recorded the project as "complete and successful". Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that the E-Gate system will be installed by the end of 2024, aiming to reduce interface with immigration personnel and delays for visitors.



Read full article