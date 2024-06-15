News

World Data Lab, Mastercard Foundation launch Africa Youth Employment Clock

Ayec Launch of the Africa Youth Employment Clock

Sat, 15 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

The Mastercard Foundation and World Data Lab have launched the Africa Youth Employment Clock, a digital tool that tracks job growth and forecasts employment trends in Africa until 2030.

The tool aims to promote inclusive labor markets and provide data-driven insights for policymakers and stakeholders.

With a user-friendly interface, it offers country-level data on youth employment in all 54 African states and sub-national data for Ghana, Rwanda, and Kenya.

The Clock is expected to support efforts to address youth unemployment and achieve sustainable development goals.

