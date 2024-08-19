World Health Organisation forces FDA to suspend Tobinco’s medicines

FDA is expected to update the WHO on its latest findings

The FDA has suspended operations at Entrance Pharmaceutical and Research Centre, a Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Ltd facility, due to serious violations of WHO Good Manufacturing Practices.

An inspection revealed critical safety and quality issues, prompting the FDA to order a halt in production and demand a Corrective and Preventive Action Report.



This suspension follows a GH¢94 million judgment debt awarded to Tobinco over the destruction of unexpired drugs.

The FDA maintains that its actions are in line with legal standards to protect public health.



