World No Tobacco Day: Government commits to protecting children from interference from Tobacco Industry

Alexander Acquah

Source: GNA

Deputy Minister for Health Alexander Acquah has pledged strict enforcement of bans on tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship to protect children from the tobacco industry's influence.

He highlights deceptive marketing tactics targeting children and emphasizes the importance of public education campaigns to raise awareness about tobacco's harmful effects.



Dr. Delese Mini Darko, CEO of the Food and Drugs Authority, warns about the public health crisis posed by tobacco, especially its impact on youth.

Non-governmental organizations stress the dangers of nicotine addiction and e-cigarettes, advocating for unified policies and highlighting economic losses and health risks associated with tobacco use in Ghana.



