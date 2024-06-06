World Vision, partners to launch 2nd Baobab District WASH Awards in July

World Vision Ghana

Source: GNA

The World Vision Ghana (WVG) and partners will launch the second Baobab District Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Awards in July.

The awards recognize Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) that show strong commitment to investing in WASH services.



The scheme is part of the Enhancing WASH Activity, funded by USAID and others. The awards motivate MMDAs to invest in WASH services and promote leadership, planning, budgeting, and implementation.

The launch was announced at a National Level Learning Alliance Platform (NLLAP) in Accra.



Read full article