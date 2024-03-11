Xikpo community installs new chief after 25-year stool vacancy

Joseph Adisenu has been installed as chief of Xikpo

After a 25-year gap, the community of Xikpo in the South Tongu District of the Volta region has installed a new chief, marking a significant moment for the area.

The coronation ceremony was vibrant, featuring the outdooring of three other elders of the Torgbui Exi Stool, including the Agbotadua.



Mr. Joseph Adisenu, a 26-year-old businessman, has been installed and outdoored as the new Chief of Xikpo, with Mr. Godwin Afesie as Zikpuitor and Master Dennis Sekle as the Linguist or Okyeame.



The event attracted hundreds of citizens and friends of Xikpo, along with dignitaries from the area. It served as an opportunity to showcase the rich cultural values, traditions, and potentials of the people of Xikpo, coinciding with Ghana's celebration of the Ghana month in March 2024.



Mr. Freeman Fenuku, the Secretary to the Planning Committee, highlighted that the coronation rites were conducted by the kingmakers in collaboration with members of the Royal Stool family.



The long absence of a Dufia for Xikpo had hindered the community's development. However, the new Chief and his leaders are expected to drive progress and will be presented to the Agave Traditional Council for recognition.

During the ceremony, the Left Wing Chief of the Agave State, Torgbui Lavoe Amusu V, emphasized the importance of supporting the new leadership for community development, stressing the need for peace and unity as prerequisites for progress.



Torgbui Exi IV, in his address, thanked all who supported his installation and pledged his commitment to the overall development of Xikpo. He called for cooperation and support from his people, acknowledging the challenges ahead but expressing confidence in their ability to overcome them.



Torgbui Exi IV succeeded the late Torgbui Exi Akakpo III, known in private life as Chief Superintendent Andrews Awleshie.



As part of the coronation and outdooring rites, the community conducted a general cleaning, underscoring their commitment to a fresh start under the new leadership.



Additionally, a thanksgiving service was held on Sunday to mark the occasion.