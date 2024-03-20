YEFL-Ghana youth led approches record impact with the CLEAR project

The project has over the years contributed to equitable access to quality basic education

YEFL-Ghana, a partner in the implementation of the Citizen-Led Action for Educational Accountability and Responsiveness in Ghana (CLEAR) Project, has held a week-long close-out workshop to celebrate the project's achievements and discuss its future impact.

The CLEAR project, funded by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), and implemented in six districts across the 5 regions in Northern Zone of Ghana, has over the years contributed to equitable access to quality basic education for children in deprived areas as well as strengthening transparency and accountability in education delivery across six districts in Northern Ghana.



YEFL Ghana a consortium partner has supported the success of the project by mobilizing citizens groups and local communities on their education rights and building their capacity to hold education authorities accountable through the youth parliament approach; facilitating citizens-led generation of evidence on public basic education delivery for use in national policy dialogue through the community journalist approach and, creating a distinct platform to serve as space spaces for capacitated young females to support each other and champion educational rights through the Girl’s Caucus approach.



Samira Dawood, a Project Officer at YEFL-Ghana, speaking during the week-long workshop in Tamale, highlighted the success of the Youth Parliament, Community Journalists and Girl’s Caucus platforms. Accordingly, through the Youth Parliaments, GH¢10,000.00 was raised in Wa West to construct a child ward; 400 dual desks and 40 mono desks were procured and distributed to schools by the Talensi District assembly after pledge made by DCE at a parliamentary sitting he was invited to and in Tatale community members mobilized resources and roofed a school which was hard hit by a storm.



She added that, the Community Jornalists have also been instrumental in improving educational outcomes in their district, through evidence generated and subsequent radio discussions, the plight of schools have been highlighted, leading to further coverage by TV3 and JoyNews all culminating in significant improvements such as distribution of teaching and learning materials to schools, posting of teachers to schools in project communities, renovation of dilapidated school buildings among others.





Key highlight is in North East Gonja where a three room teacher quarters have been constructed in Kpalbe and Fuu and in Talensi were a 12 unit classroom block has been constructed and handed to the community by a mining firm.



She further added that, "Through the initiative of the Girls Caucus, an intervention was made by the East Mamprusi Municipal Assembly to rescue a minor given out in marriage and she is now schooling with sponsorship from the assembly; in Nanumba North, sanitary towels have been mobilized and distributed to deprived girls and through sensitization on the re-entry policy 4girls in Yameriga and 1girl in Dusi all in Talensi district have enrolled back to school to continue their education” We can go on and on about the achievements of our empowered young people taking actions and making significant contributions in their communities.







Fuseini Sulemana, a project beneficiary from the North East Gonja District, emphasised plans to continue their advocacy efforts saying they would continue to engage community groups and district leaders to sustain the project's gains.



He said “We have also engaged some community groups, who are up and doing. So, when the CLEAR project comes to an end, we will still maintain those youth groups so that they will help us to advance our achievements."





Matilda Atobiga, another beneficiary from the Talensi District, said the experience she gained under the project would empower her to advocate for educational improvements to benefit future generations.



She said "I am now confident; there is no where I will go and be feeling less of myself. CLEAR has given me that kind of confidence and when I see that there's something I can do, I do it in consultation with opinion leaders and those that matter and we may get help. I might say I will not benefit from it today but maybe tomorrow, my sister or my child will also benefit from it."