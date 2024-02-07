Ya-Na Abukari II applauds Mahama and Bawumia for clean campaign

Ya-Na Abukari II

Ya-Na Abukari II has praised former President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP), for maintaining a clean campaign so far.

During a meeting with Former President Mahama at the Gbewaa Palace, part of his Build Ghana tour in the northern region, Ya-Na Abukari II commended both political leaders. He emphasized that campaigning in opposing directions should not turn them into enemies but rather advocates of different development perspectives.



Ya-Na Abukari II urged the former President to leave a legacy that would make his family and Ghana proud upon exiting the political scene. He emphasized that the leadership responsibility lies with both Mahama and Bawumia, urging them to convey messages that can positively impact the fortunes of Ghanaians.



Former President Mahama expressed gratitude to Ya-Na for the prevailing peace in Dagbon and pledged to enhance structures for lasting peace.

He promised infrastructure development, including roads, electricity, water, and the upgrading of the Yendi hospital to a referral facility. Tight security measures to minimize robbery incidents were also assured.



Commending Ya-Na for forming a local task force to support security efforts against criminals, Mahama later engaged with various local associations to understand their challenges during a town hall meeting. Additionally, he visited Gushegu Municipality and Mion district as part of his regional tour.