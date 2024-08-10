Ya-Na Abukari II calls for vehicles and personnel to handle simmering tension in Dagbon

Ya-Na Abukari II

Source: GNA

Ya-Na Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon, has urged the government to provide more vehicles for security forces in the region, citing the need for effective crime prevention.

This appeal followed tensions in Mion over disputed land, which led to military intervention.



The Northern Regional Minister and security officials met with local leaders, including the Mion Regent, who explained the conflict arose from land sales by the late Mion Lana.

The Northern Military Commander confirmed the deployment of troops and the detention of five individuals for investigation.



