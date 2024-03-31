Yaa-Naa Abukari II to Chair 2024 Green Ghana Day launch

George Mireku Duker (left) with Yaa-Naa Abukari II

Yaa-Naa Abukari II, the overlord of Dagbon, has graciously accepted the role of Chairman for the 2024 Green Ghana Day launch, which will take place at the University of Development Studies auditorium in Tamale.

Scheduled for Tuesday, April 16th, 2024, the launch aims to garner support from all Ghanaians for the government's flagship afforestation program, scheduled for Friday, June 7, 2024.



Yaa-Naa Abukari II expressed his full support for the Green Ghana Project and pledged to mobilize his people to participate in the tree-planting initiative. He noted the success of trees planted in previous years, highlighting their healthy growth and contribution to the program's objectives.



The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Mines, George Mireku Duker, along with other officials from the Ministry and Forestry Commission, visited the overlord of Dagbon at his palace in Yendi on Wednesday, March 27th, 2024.



Their purpose was to formally invite and request him to chair the Green Ghana launch in Tamale.

During the meeting, Yaa-Naa Abukari II emphasized the urgency of addressing climate change and environmental degradation through aggressive afforestation efforts.



He encouraged other chiefs in the Northern Region to embrace community-wide tree-planting initiatives to support the sustainability of the Green Ghana initiative.



In response, George Mireku Duker expressed gratitude to Yaa-Naa and his chiefs for their significant participation and contributions to the success of the Green Ghana Projects over the past three years. He acknowledged the crucial role of the chieftaincy institution in national development and emphasized the meaningfulness of their endorsement of such initiatives.



Mr. Duker commended the king for his enthusiasm and commitment to ensuring the success of Green Ghana Day and for accepting to chair the launch event.