Yagbonwura endorsing Bawumia should scare Mahama – Allotey Jacobs

Allotey Jacobs

Allotey Jacobs has congratulated Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on his enskinment as Chief of Unity by the King and Overlord of Gonja, Jire Kuunu-bi I.

The ceremony, part of Dr. Bawumia's "Thank You" tour, recognized his tolerance and unifying spirit.



Allotey Jacobs noted the significance of this honor, indicating strong support for Dr. Bawumia in the northern regions and suggesting it should concern his opponents.

He implied that Dr. Bawumia's enskinment should worry the opposition, highlighting the Vice President's acceptance and acknowledgment in the northern regions.



