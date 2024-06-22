News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Yagbonwura makes historic visit to Ya Naa to deepen ties

YA Naa Historii.png Ya Naa Abukari II

Sat, 22 Jun 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

The upcoming visit of Gonja King Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I to Dagbon King Ya Naa Mahama Abukari II is expected to strengthen the already cordial relationship between the two kingdoms.

Alhassan Abdul Fatawu, registrar to Ya Naa, highlighted the historical bond between the Gonjas and Dagombas, noting their collaborative efforts during times of need, such as providing aid to flood victims in Buipe.

Fatawu expressed optimism that the visit would further enhance the peaceful coexistence between the two kingdoms, emphasizing the deep-rooted brotherhood shared by their people.

Read full article

Source: www.asaaseradio.com