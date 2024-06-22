Yagbonwura makes historic visit to Ya Naa to deepen ties

Ya Naa Abukari II

The upcoming visit of Gonja King Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I to Dagbon King Ya Naa Mahama Abukari II is expected to strengthen the already cordial relationship between the two kingdoms.

Alhassan Abdul Fatawu, registrar to Ya Naa, highlighted the historical bond between the Gonjas and Dagombas, noting their collaborative efforts during times of need, such as providing aid to flood victims in Buipe.

Fatawu expressed optimism that the visit would further enhance the peaceful coexistence between the two kingdoms, emphasizing the deep-rooted brotherhood shared by their people.



