Year in Retrospect: Another high profile exit hits Ghana Police Service as COP Kofi Boakye retires this week

Retired COP Kofi Boakye

On April 2 2023, Ghanaweb reported a seismic shift within the Ghana Police Service with the high-profile exit of Commissioner of Police (COP) Kofi Boakye.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, sent ripples through the law enforcement community, marking the end of an era.



One notable departure accompanying COP Kofi Boakye was Superintendent Effia Tenge, a prominent figure in the Ghana Police Service.



Reports indicated that Tenge had tendered her resignation to the top echelons of the police hierarchy the previous week.



Speculation swirled about her next move, revealing that she was poised to embrace a new role within the Parliament of Ghana.



Below is the report filed by Ghanaweb on April 2, 2023:

Barely a week after losing the highly-rated Superintendent Effia Tenge, the Ghana Police Service is set to be hit with another high-profile exit as Commissioner of Police, Kofi Boakye is set to retire on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.



Effia Tenge is widely reported to have tendered her resignation to the top hierarchy of the police last week as she prepares to take on a new role in the Parliament of Ghana.



As Ghanaians continue to digest the news that dominated the media space on Saturday, April 1, 2022, it has emerged that COP Kofi Boakye is also on his way out.



The imminent exit of COP Kofi Boakye was disclosed by Kwame Sefa Kayi on the Friday, March 31 edition of his show.



Sefa Kayi, while paying tribute to Kofi Boakye for the incredible things he accomplished in his career, mentioned Wednesday, April 5 as the day the celebrated policeman will officially retire from the service.

“Next week Wednesday, Kofi Boakye will be sixty. He will retire next week Wednesday. I can’t tell if there will be a pull-out ceremony for him but next week Wednesday, he will leave the police service,” he said.



His revelation drew a statement of eulogy from the guests on the show who are great admirers of COP Kofi Boakye.



Dr Smart Sarpong reminisced how Kofi Boakye declared war on armed robbery in the Western Region and managed to reduce it to the barest minimum.



He promised to attend the pull-out ceremony and honor COP Kofi Boakye if one is held in his honor.



“There used to be a lot of robbery activities in the Western Region but he fought it. In Kumasi, he fought and won against armed robbery activities. We should set a day aside to celebrate him.”

Opanyin Agyekum, the head of the linguistics department of the University of Ghana also commended COP Kofi Boakye for his tremendous service to the country.



COP Kofi Boakye is widely remembered and celebrated for how he combated armed robbery activities in the Ashanti Region when he was the regional commander.



KPE/DA