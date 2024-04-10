Yendi: Hajia Abibata responds to NPP's decision to confirm Aliu Mahama as parliamentary candidate

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), has responded to the decision of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to endorse Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama as the parliamentary candidate for the Yendi constituency.

In a press statement dated April 9, 2024, Hajia Abibata expressed surprise and disappointment regarding the NEC's choice to confirm her primary opponent, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, for the 2024 parliamentary elections in Yendi.



She stated her disagreement with the decision but ultimately respected it in the interest of the party and its leadership, including the President, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the party's Presidential Candidate, H.E. Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.



However, she lamented that she felt unfairly treated by the party leadership, emphasizing that the principles of natural justice were not adhered to.

Despite her grievances, Hajia Abibata accepted the decision in good faith, expressing gratitude to the delegates and residents of Yendi for their unwavering support during the parliamentary elections held on January 27, 2024.



