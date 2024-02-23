Yilo Krobo District Hospital risks disconnection over GH¢1.3m debt owed ECG

Yilo Krobo District Hospital

Source: CNR

The Yilo Krobo District Hospital in the Eastern Region faces possible disconnection from the national grid over a GH¢1.3 million debt owed to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Tema Regional Public Relations Officer for the power distributor, Sakyiwaa Mensah, disclosed that the hospital has not made any financial commitment toward clearing the debt since 2022.



She urged the hospital’s management in a Citi News interview to promptly clear the debt to prevent any disconnection of electricity services.

“As part of our current revenue mobilization activities, we served notice of disconnection to the Yilo Krobo District Hospital. They owe us to the tune of GH¢1,398,955. From our records, we realized that they have not made payments since April 2022, and we may be forced to disconnect them, but we are hoping that we are not forced to do that.”