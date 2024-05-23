You are already a ‘mate’ – Dennis Kwakwa to Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman

Dennis Kwakwa

Source: Angel Online

Dennis Kwakwa, former Director of the NPP's Communication Bureau in the Ashanti Region, refuted claims that NDC running mate Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang won't play a significant role.

He emphasized that by being chosen as John Mahama's running mate, she is already in an important position.



Speaking on the Angel Morning Show, Kwakwa highlighted that Dr. Bawumia, like Opoku-Agyemang, cannot make critical decisions until he becomes president.

He used this comparison to emphasize that both are currently "mates" to their respective leaders until they assume full control.



Read full article