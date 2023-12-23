You are incompetent - Chief lambastes Abura Asebu Kwamankese MP

Paramount Chief of Kwamankese Traditional Council

The Paramount Chief of Kwamankese Traditional Council who also doubles as the Chief of Abura Ayeldo has slammed the Member of Parliament for Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency in the Central Region describing him as super incompetent.

According to the Paramount Chief, Okakaben Kwamena Andoh, the area cannot lay its hands on anything worthy of praise that the MP Hon. Elvis Moris Donkor has done in the area.



“We have an MP in this area but we don’t see him and also the work he’s doing. He’s doing practically nothing. When I call to invite him, he does not turn up. For seven years, I as paramount chief have not seen him in person. He is just not doing anything for the constituency,” the chief said while addressing his people during a courtesy call on him by ex-President John Mahama as part of a two-day tour of the Central Region.



The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama began his two-day tour of the Central Region on Friday, December 22, 2023.

His visit will take him to Cape Coast, Ayeldo in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency, Nyankomasi Ahenkro in the Assin South Constituency, Twifu Praso Nursing Training Collage, Jukwa, Mankessim, Agona East and Awutu Traditional Council at Awutu Bereku.



This tour is to give Mr Mahama the opportunity to explain to Ghanaians the need for the introduction of the 24 24-hour economy policy when he wins the 2024 election.