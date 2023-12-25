You can have a ‘Koobi Christmas’ celebration, no need to spend above your means – Archbishop Agyinasare

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, founder of Perez Chapel International

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, founder of Perez Chapel International, has asked Christians not to live above their means.

He said it was important that Christians live noble and honest lives.



According to him, Christmas must be content with what they have, so they are forced to do things that are ungodly.



To him, one does have to use dubious means to celebrate Christmas or overspend just to impress others.



Delivering a Sunday service sermon on the eve of Christmas at the Perez Dome, the Archbishop said that even if it was ‘koobi’ that you have, you can still celebrate Christmas.



He said it was not mandatory for anyone to buy new dresses just because it was Christmas.

He advised that just like Mary was content with delivering baby Jesus in a manger, Christmas must also live within the means and be content.



He said, “These days we don’t have too many noblemen.”



He stressed the need for people to live within their means and not overspend.



He stated that it was not wise or sound to drive a Landcruiser and stay in a rented house.



He said there are several people who drive, park their cars at different locations, and walk long distances before they get to their destinations.

He said there are some landlords who take advantage of the kind of spending of their tenants and their lifestyle to increase their rent.



Using himself as an example, he said that when he first came to a car, he rented a place for two years, but when the landlord saw his furniture, he changed the agreement to one and a half years.



He also spoke about family creation and togetherness by urging married men and potential husbands to desist from the disgrace they put their wives and wives-to-be through when the women cheat.



“Unfortunately, there are guys telling others the number of women they have slept with. They think it is pride; they are rather cheap. Joseph didn’t say anything about Mary to people. He was a noble man,” he said.



“I am not saying women must indulge in promiscuity; however, if you are a man and your wife did that and you don’t love her anymore, don’t beat her; let her go in peace,” the Archbishop added.