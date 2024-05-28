You cannot break the eight when the dollar is now selling at Ghc16 – Bawumia told

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Mr. Kwaku Boateng, President of the Ghana Federation of Traders, has asserted that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will struggle to break the eight-year political cycle due to the cedi's depreciation against the dollar.

He claimed this depreciation has led to the failure of 97% of businesses, causing many to relocate abroad.



Boateng urged the government, particularly Vice President Dr. Bawumia, to address the issue, proposing measures to reduce the dollar rate from GHC 16 to GHC 10.

He warns that without action, traders will protest. Boateng suggests Ghana adopt Nigeria's policy of encouraging dollar hoarders to exchange their currency.



