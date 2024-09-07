You have restored my hope for Ghana – Nana Kobina Nketsia V hails NDC Running mate

Nana Kobina Nketsiah V

The Paramount Chief of the Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketsiah V, has expressed renewed hope for Ghana following the nomination of Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections.

He praised her leadership, describing her as "God's chosen" and commended her inspiring messages during her campaign.



Nana Nketsiah V shared his optimism that Professor Opoku-Agyemang, alongside John Mahama, has the potential to bring positive change to Ghana.

He also advised her to stay focused on uniting the nation and avoid divisive politics.



