You’ll leave office with sickness if you try to rig this elections – Opambour warns EC

Mensah Threat File.png Opambour emphasized that the EC must reflect the true will of the people

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 Source: TIG Post

Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa, known as Opambour, has warned Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure impartiality and transparency in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Speaking on Prophet 1 TV, he cautioned that any attempt to manipulate election results could lead to serious consequences, including health issues for those involved.

Opambour emphasized that the EC must reflect the true will of the people and avoid misconduct, asserting that divine scrutiny will be on their actions.

As a supporter of the NDC and its candidate John Dramani Mahama, he believes Mahama is the best choice for Ghana.

The elections are scheduled for December 7, 2024.

Source: TIG Post